L.A. County COVID-19 hospitalization figures decrease slightly

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 12,488

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 818,639

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 91

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 10,773

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,544; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 2: 98, with 705 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 193, 149 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 17,683

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 118

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 12,543

Unincorporated – Acton: 283

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 139

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 27

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 521

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,001 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 25

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 91

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 27

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 648

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 196

Unincorporated – Valencia: 107

