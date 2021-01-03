L.A. County COVID-19 hospitalization figures decrease slightly

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 12,488
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 818,639
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 91
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 10,773
Hospitalizations countywide: 7,544; 21% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 2: 98, with 705 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 193, 149 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 17,683
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 118
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 12,543
Unincorporated – Acton: 283
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 139
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 27
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 521
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,001 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 25
Unincorporated – Newhall: 57
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 8
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Saugus: 91
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 27
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 648
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 196
Unincorporated – Valencia: 107
