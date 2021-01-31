L.A. County reports 6,918 new COVID cases, 316 deaths

LA County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 6,918
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,111,089
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 316
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 16,647
Hospitalizations countywide:5,669; 26% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 30: 77, with 1,006 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours 143, 115 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 23,732
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 197, including two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 17,340
Unincorporated – Acton: 392
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 214
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 699
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,399 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37
Unincorporated – Newhall: 61
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 119
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 946
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 269
Unincorporated – Valencia: 161
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.