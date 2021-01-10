Man arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and unregistered handgun

A man and woman in Valencia were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of possession of an unregistered semiautomatic handgun, as well as additional narcotics charges.

According to a Facebook post from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling near a Valencia gas station overnight when they noticed a vehicle “with a strong odor of marijuana” being emitted from the car.

After deputies made contact with the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Station post read, they discovered a man and woman sitting inside the car.

“While speaking with the driver, they learned he was driving on a suspended license,” said the post. “When deputies asked the female passenger for proof of identification, she provided them with a fake driver’s license.”

The deputies then searched the vehicle, and reportedly found hidden panels within the vehicle.

“After inspecting one panel, deputies located an unregistered semi automatic firearm, along with ammunition,” officials said in the post. “Additional narcotics were also located inside the car.”

The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, as well as possession of a loaded and unregistered handgun, among several other charges.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of forgery of a California seal, possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.