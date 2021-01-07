Minor injuries reported after deputy-involved fight in Newhall

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency call from the Sheriff’s Station around 9 a.m. near Powell Drive and Wiley Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

“We went out and assisted our partners in the Sheriff’s (Department) in a deputy-involved incident,” he said. “We had one patient on that call, a sheriff’s deputy.”

Matheny said the deputy’s extent of injuries appeared to be minor and that the deputy was OK.

The suspect, who was also treated for minor injuries, was contacted by deputies just before 9 a.m. following a call for service where a fight broke out, according to Sgt. Matt Bengtson.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm whether anyone was placed into custody as a result of the incident.