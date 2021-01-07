Minor injuries reported after deputy-involved fight in Newhall

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency call from the Sheriff’s Station around 9 a.m. near Powell Drive and Wiley Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny. 

“We went out and assisted our partners in the Sheriff’s (Department) in a deputy-involved incident,” he said. “We had one patient on that call, a sheriff’s deputy.”

Matheny said the deputy’s extent of injuries appeared to be minor and that the deputy was OK. 

The suspect, who was also treated for minor injuries, was contacted by deputies just before 9 a.m. following a call for service where a fight broke out, according to Sgt. Matt Bengtson. 

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm whether anyone was placed into custody as a result of the incident. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS