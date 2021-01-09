Multivehicle collision prompts I-5 SigAlert

A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a big rig, on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near the Highway 126 junction prompted a SigAlert Friday.

The SigAlert, issued at 3:42 p.m., closed the freeway on the eastbound side of Highway 126 to the northbound side of I-5, after five vehicles collided and a big rig overturned, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch received the call at 3:30 p.m., according to Sean Ferguson, PIO with L.A. County Fire.

The SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration, Kravig said.