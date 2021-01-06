Newsom proposing $600 state stimulus payments, extension of eviction moratorium

In addition to the federal stimulus checks, low-income Californians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive $600 paychecks from the state, also.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing the “Golden State Stimulus” to provide rapid cash to about 4 million taxpayers who are low-income, which for some, would amount to about $1,200 in direct relief when coupled with federal paychecks.

“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” said Newsom in a prepared statement Wednesday.

Californians who make $30,000 or less per year and undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number would receive the payments as soon as February if the state Legislature approves the move.

On Jan. 31, protections against evictions will expire but Newsom is also calling for an extension of the statewide ban on evictions for renters as enacted by Assembly Bill 3088. He did not specify how long he would extend protections.

His proposal comes after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend the county’s eviction ban through at least the end of Feb. 28 and enhance its rent relief program by making available $10,000 in rental assistance for eligible households that make up to 50% of the average median income.

Supervisors said continuing the federally funded program was made possible with the passage of the $900 billion federal relief bill Congress passed last month, of which California is expected to receive a share of $2.6 billion in rental assistance.

Newsom said Wednesday he wants to ensure that the state’s share is distributed “according to greatest need and with accountability” to the lowest-income, at-risk renters and small property owners.

The state stimulus payments and the eviction moratorium extension are included in the proposed state 2021-22 budget he is expected to present Friday.