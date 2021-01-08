One arrested following reported disturbance

One person was arrested following a disturbance that led to the shattering of a barber shop window Thursday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a lot of arguing and a female screaming, which was reported as possible domestic violence, at a strip mall on the 19900 block of Soledad Canyon Road around 4:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Eric Jepson.

The suspect allegedly broke a window after the victim ran inside for protection, Jepson said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a disturbance at a strip mall on the 19900 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Courtesy

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, treating a woman who’d reportedly been cut by glass, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett and Jepson.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, Jepson added.