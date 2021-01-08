One arrested following reported disturbance

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a disturbance at a strip mall on the 19900 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Courtesy
One person was arrested following a disturbance that led to the shattering of a barber shop window Thursday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a lot of arguing and a female screaming, which was reported as possible domestic violence, at a strip mall on the 19900 block of Soledad Canyon Road around 4:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Eric Jepson.

The suspect allegedly broke a window after the victim ran inside for protection, Jepson said. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a disturbance at a strip mall on the 19900 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Courtesy

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, treating a woman who’d reportedly been cut by glass, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett and Jepson. 

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, Jepson added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a disturbance at a strip mall on the 19900 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Courtesy
