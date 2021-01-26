‘Operation Snowflake’: Snowstorm keeps Grapevine shut down

Both directions of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remained closed Tuesday morning until further notice due to heavy snow and ice.

Early Monday morning, “Operation Snowflake” went into effect and traffic through the Grapevine was shut down, prompting crews to open the gate north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, which allows drivers to turn around and travel back in the other direction, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area California Highway Patrol Office.

Some lanes of Interstate 5 were reopened Monday, with CHP escorting traffic over the snow-covered pass, but a full closure was reinstated by the afternoon as heavy snow began to fall once again.

Caltrans crews worked overnight to clear snow from the road, as hundreds of big rig trucks lined up along Castaic roads awaiting the freeway’s reopening.

“There’s a little bit of snow up there on the Grapevine, but most of it is just really icy conditions,” said Ryan Kittell, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “Once the sun breaks through the clouds, we should see improvements. I would imagine it’ll reopen sometime today, hopefully later this morning.”

The northbound detour is westbound State Route 126 to northbound Highway 101, with Caltrans reminding drivers to check road conditions before traveling.

Tuesday is set to provide a break in the weather before winter storms return through the remainder of the week, according to Kittell.

“We are tracking the next storm, which is really going to be focused, at least through Thursday morning, to areas north and west of (the Santa Clarita Valley),” Kittell added.

Even so, some showers are expected in the SCV Wednesday, with more substantial rain beginning Thursday.

This heavier rain may have impacts to recent burn areas, such as the Elsmere burn scar, with Kittell advising residents to be prepared in the event of mudslides.

“The one good news is that the snow levels should be above 5,000 feet, so we’re not really expecting any impacts to Interstate 5 with the storm,” Kittell said.