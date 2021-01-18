Power shut offs return to Canyon Country amid 80 mph wind forecast

Canyon Country residents were left without power Monday morning as the strongest wind event of the season hit the Santa Clarita Valley.

Southern California Edison customers across the SCV were added to the Public Safety Power Shutoff map Saturday, indicating their power may be shut off in the coming days, due to what meteorologists are calling “hurricane-force winds.”

Power had been shut off to approximately 1,600 L.A. County residents Monday, including parts of Canyon Country along Sierra Highway, with estimated restoration 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Edison.

SoCal Edison officials said they didn’t have an exact number of SCV residents being monitored, though more than 68,600 L.A. County customers remained under a PSPS warning Monday, including much of the SCV, with residents from Agua Dulce to Stevenson Ranch, north to Castaic and south to Newhall set to remain under PSPS consideration until weather conditions improved, per Edison’s map.

“We want our customers to be prepared for PSPS, and one of the best ways to do that is to sign up for the alerts,” said Jim Handgi, a spokesman for Edison, on Saturday. “If it is predicted that there may be conditions that cause a PSPS, Edison will notify those customers.”

Though L.A. County Board of Supervisors recently passed a motion aimed at reducing the amount of PSPS, Edison has been implementing these types of power safety shutoffs in areas they believe are a high fire danger due to weather and surrounding fuel type since 2017.

“While extended outages are possible, we will make every effort to temporarily restore power to affected customers, even for a short period of time, as breaks in the weather conditions permit and it is safe to re-energize,” said Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for SoCal Edison.

These winds, combined with the dry vegetation, bring an increased risk of wind-driven wildfires, Edison and National weather Service meteorologists agree.

Multiple weather systems are rolling into the SCV through Wednesday, according to Joe Sirard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, with some winds having the potential to reach anywhere from 60-80 mph by Tuesday night.

These strong, damaging winds are expected 10 p.m. Monday evening to 4 a.m. Wednesday, evolving into a relatively rare phenomena for the region that Joe Sirard, a meteorologist at the NWS, compared to “local hurricane-force winds.”

“Monday night and Tuesday (is projected to have) gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour,” Sirard said. “And it would not be out of the question to have a few isolated wind gusts of up to 80 mph.”

Sirard said that offshore Santa Ana winds are not extremely rare during this time of area, but did say that this type of “unusually strong wind event” happens “only every 5 to 10 years.”

“Be prepared for the possibility of extended power outages, tree limbs falling into homes, there could be damage to your roof,” said Sirard. “Think of damage that could happen at high wind events and that’ it’s almost likely, at this point, we’re going to have widespread damage.”