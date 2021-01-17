Santa Clarita Valley felony suspects return to court

A number of Santa Clarita Valley felony suspects returned to court this month to respond to charges levied against them in connection to alleged crimes committed locally.

David Figureroa

Figueroa, 38, of Pacoima, is accused of stabbing his friend from rehab to death on a Canyon Country street the morning of July 30, 2018.

Prosecutors allege Figueroa agreed to meet Hariston on the 27500 block of Dewdrop Avenue with the intention of doing some work together. The men reportedly began to argue, which is when detectives believe Figueroa stabbed Hariston multiple times, according to the late homicide Detective John Corina.

After appearing in court Jan. 8 for a pretrial hearing, he’s once again scheduled to appear in court Feb. 18 for another pretrial hearing.

David Cornish

David Cornish, 28, stands accused of “oral copulation with a minor, lewd acts with a child, penetration with a foreign object and two counts dealing with sexually inappropriate messages over the internet,” according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Cornish worked as a substitute math teacher at Saugus High School and has been charged with 18 criminal counts in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a student.

Cornish appeared on Jan. 13 for a preliminary hearing, and will return on Feb. 17, when he’s expected to have another meeting with attorneys to update on the status of the case.

Humberto Lemus

Huberto Guzman Lemus, 39, of Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges related to alleged continuous sexual assault of a child.

“Humberto Guzman Lemus faces one felony count each of: continuous sexual abuse; sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; oral copulation or sexual penetration with (a) child 10 years old or younger; as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting peace officer,” according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, confirming the charges presented in court Thursday.

The call for assault was first reported Dec. 8 on the 27000 block of Fahren Court again a young girl there said she had been sexually assaulted by Lemus “on an ongoing basis,” according to Hudson.

Lemus is scheduled to appear once again on Feb. 23 for a prelim setting.

Bijan Shaikh

A disturbance in a Saugus home on Nov. 13 led to Bijan Shaikh, 25, of Van Nuys, being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping and child endangerment charges, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Wednesday.

Investigators have alleged that Shaikh violated a restraining order to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and their child following a verbal argument.

At one point, the victim was able to exit the vehicle and alert a family member of their location. The suspect continued into the San Fernando Valley, where he was eventually detained by the Los Angeles Police Department, after getting into several traffic collisions, investigators said.

Shaikh’s next appearance is a preliminary setting scheduled for Jan. 28.

Marino Giammarco

Marino Giammarco, 30, of Saugus, accused of continuous sexual abuse on a child and of committing lewd acts on a child.

Prosecutors claim that between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 8, 2019, Giammarco committed continuous sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14 and that he engaged in more than three “lewd and lascivious acts” on that child.

They also allege that on or about April 9, 2019, Giammarco committed a lewd act on the same child.

Giammarco is scheduled to return to court on March 8 for a trial setting.