SCV sees over 300 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 16,982

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 906,171

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 221

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 12,084

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,966; 22% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 2: 102, with 790 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 306, 244 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 19,454

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 135, including one death reported from Henry Mayo officials Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 13,954

Unincorporated – Acton: 320

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 163

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 30

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 564

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,122 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 29

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 11

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 98

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 734

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 216

Unincorporated – Valencia: 118

