SigAlert issued after Highway 14 crash

A SigAlert was issued for the HOV lane on the northbound side of Highway 14 near the Sand Canyon exit Friday afternoon, after a collision involving a big rig blocked the lane.

The collision occurred at 1:48 p.m., and the SigAlert was issued at 2:22 p.m., according to officer Elizabeth Kravig with the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, Kravig said, but a big rig was involved, according to the CHP traffic log.

“A SigAlert was issued for the HOV lane for 90 minutes,” Kravig said.

Los Angeles County Firefighters did not respond to the collision, as no one was injured and required transportation to the hospital.