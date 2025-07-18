LASD: Three killed in East L.A. workplace incident 

Three members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were killed in what officials are calling a critical workplace incident in East Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to a LASD Nixle alert.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. a critical workplace incident took place on the 1000 block of North East Avenue in East Los Angeles at the Biscailuz Training Facility, stated the Nixle.

Three Sheriff’s Department members were killed in the incident, according to the Nixle, but information regarding their identity and their roles with the agency was not immediately provided.

LASD Homicide detectives are leading the multi-agency investigation and are being assisted by the L.A. office of the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a prepared statement shortly after the news broke: “I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department facility. I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected.”

“My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead,” her statement added.

The incident is under active investigation and additional details will be released as they become available, according to the Nixle.