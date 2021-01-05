SigAlert issued for Castaic crash

Emergency personnel respond to a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
A SigAlert was issued for northbound lanes of Interstate 5 following a traffic collision in Castaic that sent at least one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision with people possibly trapped on northbound Interstate 5 at Lake Hughes Road just before 6:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“One person was transported (to the hospital) so far, but two ambulances were ordered,” L.A. County Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims added.

A SigAlert was issued for lanes No. 1, 2 and 3 until 8 p.m. due to the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

