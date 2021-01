Three people were detained at gunpoint after being found in a reported stolen vehicle near Highway 14 Sunday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on Placerita Canyon Road near Highway 14 around 4:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain three stolen vehicle suspects at gunpoint Sunday afternoon near the Placerita Canyon Road exit of Highway 14. JJanuary 24, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Three individuals have been detained, and the car had been reported stolen,” Elizondo said.

Other than some damage to the front bumper, the Toyota Tacoma truck was found in good condition.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a stolen vehicle after detaining its occupants at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. January 24, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

