Towsley Fire grows to 167 acres, new fire in Agua Dulce quickly doused

A brush fire near Towsley Canyon burned 167 acres Tuesday after it had quickly grown to double-digits in acreage within the first half-hour. Meanwhile, a new 2-acre fire that erupted later that evening in Agua Dulce was quickly doused.

While the Towsley Fire’s forward progress had not been stopped as of 7 p.m., containment reached 10%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride. Fire officials added that crews were expected to work through the night to battle the blaze.

Just after 6 p.m firefighters also responded to a 2-acre blaze on the 33100 block of Big Springs Road in Agua Dulce but forward progress was stopped just before 7 p.m., according to fire officials.

Towsley Fire

The call of the fire was initially received by first responders at 1:27 p.m. on the 24000 block of The Old Road.

Thank you to all the firefighters and crews working in these crazy conditions to keep residents safe!



“We received a report of flames and smoke coming from an area near Towsley Canyon Park,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

At 2 p.m., officials on the scene gave their initial report that the fire was 50 acres in size, in medium-to-heavy brush, and was being spread by 30 mph northeast winds, according to Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Responding to the Towsley Canyon fire were multiple SCV fire engines, crews and air support vehicles.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter assists in controlling the Towsley Fire. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The incident had been named the #TowsleyFire, said Lua, and no structures were threatened nor no injuries reported as of Tuesday afternoon, Lua said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials asked residents in a social media post to avoid the area as crews were working to contain the fire.

Firefighters also responded to a call of a second fire at approximately the same time as the one on The Old Road, with the second possible brush fire being reported near the Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 on-ramp.

However, units on the scene were unable to locate the reported fire, and all responding units were made available, according to Lua.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials also reported a third brush fire on Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way around 1:45 p.m., but firefighters were also unable to locate that fire upon arrival, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.