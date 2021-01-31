Two detained after tip-jar theft from pizza place

Two suspects were in custody Saturday on suspicion they stole the tip jar from Tomato Joe’s Pizza in Valencia around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said.

A female suspect ran into the restaurant located on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway and tried to grab a container filled with employees’ tips while a male suspect waited for her outside, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Lt. Rod Loughridge.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain two suspects following reports of a robbery at Tomato Joe’s Pizza in Valencia Saturday night. January 30, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The male suspect then proceeded to confront store employees who pursued the female suspect as she fled the store, added Loughridge.

Deputies arrived on scene minutes later, detaining both individuals.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain a suspect following reports of a robbery at Tomato Joe’s Pizza in Valencia Saturday night. January 30, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Sheriff’s Department officials were unable to confirm if anyone was injured in the robbery. “The investigation is still ongoing,” said Loughridge.

The male suspect was transported to the hospital after he could be seen vomiting while leaning out of the back seat of a Sheriff’s Department patrol car.



A man suspected of participating in a robbery at Tomato Joe’s Pizza in Valencia is transported to the hospital after vomiting while seated in the back of a Sheriff’s cruiser Saturday night. January 30, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Fire Department officials were unable to confirm if drugs or alcohol were involved.