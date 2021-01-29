Two detained on suspicion of stealing from mailboxes in Newhall

A man and woman were taken into Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station custody on suspicion that they had been stealing from mailboxes in Newhall on Thursday.

The call concerning the alleged thefts was reported at approximately 4 p.m. near the intersection of Arch Street and 3rd Street.

Deputies search the vehicle of two suspects who had been detained for alleged mail theft in Newhall on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“A male and a female were taking mail from mailboxes in that area,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “It started at 3rd Street and Arch Street and they were detained at 4th Street and Race Street.”

Marquez said the two were reported by a resident in the area.