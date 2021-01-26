Two stolen vehicles recovered

Two reported stolen vehicles were recovered after their occupants were detained at gunpoint in two separate incidents Sunday.

The first stolen vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, was spotted around 4 p.m. by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who’d been patrolling on Carl Court and Newhall Avenue in Newhall, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

“As the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a brief pursuit ensued,” Arriaga said. “The vehicle stopped a short period later on Placerita Canyon Road (near Highway) 14.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain three stolen vehicle suspects at gunpoint Sunday afternoon near the Placerita Canyon Road exit of Highway 14. January 24, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Original reports indicated that three individuals had been detained, according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo.

One of those was a juvenile, who was detained on suspicion of taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent and for reckless evading, Arriaga said Monday.

Other than some damage to the front bumper, the Toyota Tacoma truck was found in good condition.

The second stolen vehicle was located in the CVS parking lot on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., with deputies again detaining the occupant at gunpoint, according to sheriff’s officials.

The vehicle, a Jeep, was previously reported stolen, and an arrest was made in connection with the incident, according to Arriaga.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a suspected stolen vehicle Sunday evening at a shopping center near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road. January 24, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

No further details regarding the second incident were available as of the publication of this story.

The investigation regarding both incidents remains ongoing as of Monday, according to Arriaga.

