Two-vehicle crash prompts emergency response

Law enforcement personnel respond to a two-vehicle traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch Monday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision with a woman reportedly trapped near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Marriott Way around 10:15 a.m., according to Supervisor Jonathan Matheny.

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“Upon arrival, (Fire) Engine 126 found nobody trapped,” Matheny said. 

As of 10:30 a.m., no injuries had been reported, though emergency personnel could be seen evaluating at least one patient on the scene. 

Westbound lanes of Pico Canyon Road were blocked, with law enforcement personnel on the scene routing traffic around the crash through a turn lane.

Emergency personnel evaluate a patient involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS