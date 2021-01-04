Two-vehicle crash prompts emergency response

Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision with a woman reportedly trapped near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Marriott Way around 10:15 a.m., according to Supervisor Jonathan Matheny.

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“Upon arrival, (Fire) Engine 126 found nobody trapped,” Matheny said.

As of 10:30 a.m., no injuries had been reported, though emergency personnel could be seen evaluating at least one patient on the scene.

Westbound lanes of Pico Canyon Road were blocked, with law enforcement personnel on the scene routing traffic around the crash through a turn lane.