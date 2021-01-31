Undressed man detained on suspicion of resisting arrest

A man was detained on the 23900 block of Bar Harbor Court in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon after running from a store naked and resisting officers, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff officials.

“We got a call from a local merchant who said the man had been in the store and left,” said Lt. James Royal of SCV Sheriff’s Station. “When deputies encountered him, he was acting erratically and was detained.”

A man was detained in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon after running from a store naked and resisting officers, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff officials. January 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Station officials would not release the name of the business, but said the center was located at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway, according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo.

He added the caller said a man had run out of the store undressed. When deputies attempted to approach the man, he began acting erratically resulting in deputies using “minor use of force,” according to Royal.

Los Angeles County Fire first responders were called to the scene to treat an injured person, according to LA County Fire spokesperson Melanie Flores.

The man was treated by first responders at the scene while being detained.