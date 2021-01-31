Vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision in Saugus sends one to the hospital

One person was sent to the hospital, following a vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision in Saugus on Saturday.

The call was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 2:51 p.m. for the 22600 block of Barcotta Drive.

A man was transported after a motorcycle went down at Barcotta Drive and Calvello Drive in Saugus. Dan Watson / The Signal

“We had a vehicle-versus-motorcycle and we transported one person to the hospital,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters, spokesman for the Fire Department.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a Wolf’s Towing & Auto Repair driver was seen lifting the motorcycle from the ground and preparing to clear it from the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The status of the patient was unknown as of the publication of this article.