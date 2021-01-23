Waste Management extends biweekly green waste pickup to Feb. 1

Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pickup schedule for its Santa Clarita customers for another week, city officials announced Friday.

The service, which typically occurs every week, is expected to continue on its biweekly schedule for yard waste through Jan. 29 and resume “to normal levels of service” starting Feb. 1, according to a city news release.

The extension comes after city officials announced on Jan. 15 that Waste Management had extended the biweekly schedule and anticipated to resume weekly services the week of Jan. 25.

“This temporary change in collection service is due to COVID-19 staffing impacts. The biweekly schedule was put into place to ensure that our teams prioritize necessary waste and recycling collection. We expect to resume weekly green waste service beginning Monday, Feb. 1,” said Waste Management spokeswoman Mary Hartley.

Drivers have been hired and being trained for the return to the weekly schedule, according to city officials.

Customers are currently sorted into “Week A” and “Week B” areas. Residents are encouraged to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com to view their service area and schedule based on the location of their residence. For questions regarding the temporary schedule change, contact Waste Management at 661-259-2398 or email [email protected] Additional service updates can be found on the city’s social media @GreenSantaClarita.