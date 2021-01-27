Wednesday morning update: Caltrans closes Grapevine due to snow, ice

Commuters awoke Wednesday morning to once again find that the Grapevine had been closed due to weather conditions in the high mountain pass.

The Grapevine, which runs north and south on Interstate 5 between Kern and Los Angeles counties, has been periodically closed throughout this week due to snow and ice.

At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans District 6 had tweeted out that there was snow over the Grapevine and officers with the California Highway Patrol were escorting traffic through due to snow.

NB & SB I-5 CLOSED through the Grapevine. SB traffic diverted off at Grapevine Road. NB Snow Gate is closed at Lake Hughes Road & NB traffic diverted off at Parker Road in Castaic. Unknown duration. #grapevine https://t.co/JHjzH1sx4V pic.twitter.com/kcZ9zXxZGU — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 27, 2021

Shortly after 6 a.m., snowfall resulted in Caltrans District 6 to call for a closure of an unknown duration, according to the CHP’s online incident report.

At 7:04 a.m., the State Route 138 on-ramps to the northbound and southbound sides of the I-5 were also closed.

Wednesday’s closure came less than a day after it had reopened temporarily on Tuesday afternoon, with truckers and cars having been able to pass through on both sides of the freeway, before the latest weather system moved in early Wednesday morning.