3 in custody after report of armed, dangerous suspect on 5 freeway

Three people were placed into custody Friday after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of an armed and dangerous suspect on Interstate 5.

The incident took place on the 5 freeway near Calgrove Boulevard just before 5 p.m., according to Sgt. David Van Gorder.

“The call was for someone wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon,” he said. There was no other immediate information regarding the weapon, he added.

Deputies located the vehicle the suspect was traveling in, briefly calling to shut down a portion of the highway as they contacted the driver. Shortly after, the driver and two passengers were placed into custody.

No injuries or traffic-related incidents were reported.