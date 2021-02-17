65-year-old man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on 80-year-old victim

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have arrested a 65-year-old Canyon Country man on suspicion of sexual assault of an 80-year-old Canyon Country woman at her residence, according to sheriff’s officials.

“In December 2020, detectives from the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances involving the sexual assault of a 80-year-old woman at her residence in Canyon Country,” according to an email from Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit. “The victim’s husband returned to find the suspect, an acquaintance, sexually assaulting the victim in her bedroom. The husband interrupted the assault, at which point the suspect fled from the residence.”

Detectives investigated and, on Jan. 10, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of oral copulation with a person incapable of consenting against the suspect, according to Hudson. A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect, Salvatore Carruba, a 65-year-old Canyon Country resident, surrendered at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He was booked and held in lieu of bail set at $100,000, according to Sheriff’s Department records.