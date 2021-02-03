Car vs bike in Canyon Country sends one to hospital

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision in Canyon Country on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 12:30 p.m. near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“The call came in as a vehicle- vs- bike,” said Lopez.

Santa Clarita Valley Station Deputies and Los Angeles County fire personnel respond to a crash involving a person on a bike in the CVS parking lot at Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 020321. Dan Watson/The Signal

While the Fire Department did not transport anyone, an AMR ambulance did take the person on the bicycle to a nearby hospital, according to first responders on the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the condition of the bicyclist was not immediately available.