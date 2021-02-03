Car vs bike in Canyon Country sends one to hospital

Santa Clarita Valley Station deputies and Los Angeles County fire personnel examine a bike involved in a crash in the CVS parking lot at Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 020321. Dan Watson/The Signal
A bicyclist was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision in Canyon Country on Wednesday. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 12:30 p.m. near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“The call came in as a vehicle- vs- bike,” said Lopez. 

Santa Clarita Valley Station Deputies and Los Angeles County fire personnel respond to a crash involving a person on a bike in the CVS parking lot at Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 020321. Dan Watson/The Signal

While the Fire Department did not transport anyone, an AMR ambulance did take the person on the bicycle to a nearby hospital, according to first responders on the scene. 

No other injuries were reported and the condition of the bicyclist was not immediately available. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

