Coming home: Bauer signs record deal with Dodgers

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner and Hart High School alumnus, Trevor Bauer, signed a record-breaking contract with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Bauer announced his decision via social media, with MLB.com reporting the 30-year-old Valencia native earned a three-year, $102 million contract.

The contract is expected to include payments to Bauer of $40 million and $45 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, making him the highest paid player in major league baseball in history for those years, according to MLB.com.

Bauer finished last year by garnering the top honor for pitchers in the MLB (outside of the Most Valuable Player award), with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched for the Cincinnati Reds.

The video announcement Friday about his decision to join the Dodgers featured clips of Bauer playing baseball and working out as a child in the Santa Clarita Valley, including footage of him at Meadows Elementary School park, Valencia Glen Park and the William S. Hart Baseball complex.

The right-hander, who graduated from Hart High and then went on to become UCLA’s career leader in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched, pitched in the 2016 World Series for the Cleveland Indians, who played the Chicago Cubs that year. In that series, Bauer also pitched against his high school teammate Mike Montgomery, who pitched for the Cubs at the time.

Bauer now joins a roster of pitchers for the Dodgers that includes Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, David Price, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May.