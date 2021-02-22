Coroner identifies woman who died in Canyon Country crash

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a violent Highway 14 crash on Sunday.

Melanie Flores, 25, of Los Angeles, was identified as the woman who died following a crash on Highway 14 in Canyon Country early Sunday morning, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident at around 2:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 14, north of Sand Canyon Road, where they found the vehicle sheared in two pieces, per CHP reports. Flores was the sole occupant.

“The initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and onto the right shoulder,” said Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office. “The vehicle subsequently collided with a metal beam guard rail and overhead freeway sign pole.”