County officials advise residents ‘double down’ on COVID-19 prevention measures

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced that the county has continued to see a decrease in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, following a monthslong surge.

However, county officials continue to warn residents to avoid gathering for special events, such as the upcoming Super Bowl, which can create “super spreader” events.

“Some restrictions have been lifted, although it is not time to relax … it’s time to remain super vigilant against this deadly virus and continue to stay home as much as possible,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “In order to move forward in our recovery, everyone needs to play by the rules that are in place to keep all of us as safe as possible.”

Over the weekend, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths, while Public Health reported 287 COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 143 on Saturday and 144 Sunday.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 4,223

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,120,895

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 85

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 16,854

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,398; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 30: 77, with 1,006 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Monday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Jan. 31: 23,876

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Jan. 31: 206, with two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,455

Unincorporated – Acton: 395

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 220

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 705

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,413 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37

Unincorporated – Newhall: 61

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 119

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 954

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 270

Unincorporated – Valencia: 161

