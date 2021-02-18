COVID-19: Henry Mayo reports two additional deaths

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,873

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,174,340

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 153

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,514

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,757; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 18: 14, with 1,129 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 82, 56 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,399

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 17: 243, with two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo Wednesday and two more Thursday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,599

Unincorporated – Acton: 427

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 247

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 759

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,534 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 127

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 38

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,016

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 304

Unincorporated – Valencia: 171