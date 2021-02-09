COVID-19: Henry Mayo reports two deaths

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, as Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 3,353

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,152,239

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 227

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 18,360

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,079; 29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 9: 45, with 1,075 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 100, 77 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,827

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 236, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday, two more Monday and another two Tuesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,169

Unincorporated – Acton: 409

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 242

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 738

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,484 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 38

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 34

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 990

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 295

Unincorporated – Valencia: 169