COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop below 5K countywide

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 5,028
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,134,338
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 239
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 17,539
Hospitalizations countywide: 4,990; 27% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 3: 63, with 1,034 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 120, 96 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,330
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 229, with three additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Monday and two more Wednesday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 17,809
Unincorporated – Acton: 403
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 232
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 41
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 719
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,444 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37
Unincorporated – Newhall: 64
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 122
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 965
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 282
Unincorporated – Valencia: 166
