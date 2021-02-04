COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop below 5K countywide

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 5,028

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,134,338

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 239

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 17,539

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,990; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 3: 63, with 1,034 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 120, 96 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,330

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 229, with three additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Monday and two more Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,809

Unincorporated – Acton: 403

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 232

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 41

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 719

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,444 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37

Unincorporated – Newhall: 64

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 122

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 965

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 282

Unincorporated – Valencia: 166

