COVID-19: L.A. County surpasses 17K deaths, SCV reaches 24K cases

Los Angeles County and the rest of the state are on the right track, with COVID-19 figures continuing to decline statewide, according to California Department of Public Health officials.
“We haven’t seen a number like this in quite some time,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s Health and Human Services secretary, as he reported a total of 12,064 COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday.
Just a few weeks ago, Public Health officials were reporting figures that high for just L.A. County alone.
Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:
Southern California region projected four-week ICU capacity on March 1: 43.7%
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 3,763
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,124,558
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 205
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 17,057
Hospitalizations countywide: 5,259; 27% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 1: 71, with 1,020 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 96, 77 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,082
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 206, with two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday and three more Monday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 17,618
Unincorporated – Acton: 399
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 229
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 709
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,426 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37
Unincorporated – Newhall: 62
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 121
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 960
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 272
Unincorporated – Valencia: 163
