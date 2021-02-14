COVID-19: Public Health reports 1,936 cases Countywide, 62 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,936

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,105,615

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 82

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,066

Hospitalizations countywide: 3,270; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 12: 39, with 1,099 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 62, 57 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,193

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 12): 238

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,449

Unincorporated – Acton: 421

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 246

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 749

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,523 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 999

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 299

Unincorporated – Valencia: 170