COVID-19: Public Health reports 1,936 cases Countywide, 62 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,936
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,105,615
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 82
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,066
Hospitalizations countywide: 3,270; 30% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 12: 39, with 1,099 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 62, 57 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,193
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 12): 238
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 18,449
Unincorporated – Acton: 421
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 246
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 749
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,523 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Saugus: 125
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 35
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 999
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 299
Unincorporated – Valencia: 170