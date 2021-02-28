COVID-19: SCV sees 40 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,064

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,191,923

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 107

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,435

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,661 ;32% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 27: 13, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 40, 32 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,081

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCVas of Feb. 26: 265, including one death reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,104

Unincorporated – Acton: 447

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,590 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,053

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309

Unincorporated – Valencia: 181