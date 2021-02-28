COVID-19: SCV sees 40 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,064
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,191,923
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 107
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,435
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,661 ;32% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 27: 13, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 40, 32 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,081
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCVas of Feb. 26: 265, including one death reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,104
Unincorporated – Acton: 447
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,590 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 131
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,053
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309
Unincorporated – Valencia: 181