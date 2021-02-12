COVID-19: Second-dose vaccine appointments take priority

Due to the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Los Angeles County-operated vaccination sites are open only to those due for their second dose for the remainder of the week, according to L.A. County Department of Public Health officials.

Health care workers and residents 65 and older who received their first dose at county-operated sites are now able to visit one of these sites to receive their second dose.

In addition to the local site at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia giving the Pfizer vaccine, the other county-operated sites include:

Pomona Fairplex in Pomona (Pfizer).

The Forum in Inglewood (Pfizer).

California State University, Northridge (Pfizer).

L.A. County Office of Education in Downey (Pfizer).

Balboa Sports Complex in Encino (Moderna).

El Sereno Recreation Center in Los Angeles (Moderna).

To receive a vaccine at these sites you must have an appointment or be due for your second dose at one of these locations and you must provide documentation of the first dose with either a white card with the date of the first dose, a letter from Public Health, an electronic health record or a first dose confirmation email.

Eligible people must receive the same type of vaccine for their second dose (either Pfizer or Moderna) as the first dose, and should contact the provider where they got the first dose to schedule the second dose appointment. People who do not meet these criteria will not be vaccinated, per Public Health.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one additional death Thursday — the seventh death reported at the hospital since Saturday.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 3,489

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,158,619

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 160

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 18,658

Hospitalizations countywide: 3,772; 29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 11: 39, with 1,095 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 85, 59 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,987

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 238, with a total of seven deaths reported by Henry Mayo since Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,287

Unincorporated – Acton: 414

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 244

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 744

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,502 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 36

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 995

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 297

Unincorporated – Valencia: 169

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.