CUSD to vote on Feb. 22 reopening date for TK-2nd grade

Castaic Union School District board members are expected to vote on the Feb. 22 reopening date for TK to second-grade students at a regularly scheduled board meeting next week.

The date had previously identified the date as its goal, but also made plans to revisit the discussion around the Feb. 22 reopening date as the day drew closer, in light of previous delays in reopening due to changes in COVID-19 rates.

“The Governing Board voted to approve Feb. 22, 2021, as a new target date for CUSD TK to second-grade students to return to in-person instruction with the caveat that the Board would first have the opportunity to revisit and discuss data related to COVID-19 at the Feb. 11, 2021, Board meeting to determine if it would be safe for students and staff to return to in-person instruction,” according to the board’s agenda.

The district was approved by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to obtain reopening waivers Dec. 4 with the target reopening date to be Jan. 25.

After a surge in COVID-19 cases related to the holiday season, CUSD superintendent Steve Doyle recommended delaying the reopening date to late February.

If approved, students in TK to second grade would be able to return to in-person instruction in a blended model, with parents having the opportunity to opt out if they wish to have their children continue with virtual learning.

Students in higher grade levels will continue with virtual learning for the time being, as Public Health has not yet approved the complete reopening of schools.



The board meeting will be held virtually on Feb. 11 beginning at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/3aHXuc0.