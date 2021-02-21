Firefighters knock down early-morning blaze

An early-morning brush fire prompted the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Sunday.

The blaze was first reported just before 6 a.m. near Interstate 5, south of the CHP turnaround, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Three separate spots were reportedly on fire, resulting in approximately 2.5 acres burned before firefighters were able to halt the blaze, Pickett said.

Caltrans was called in to shut down southbound lanes No. 3 and 4, just south of Templin Highway, for two hours due to the brush fire, per the California Highway Patrol traffic log.