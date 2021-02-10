Firefighters respond to brush fire near Interstate 5

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near Interstate 5, north of Castaic, Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported near the  southbound lanes of side of Interstate 5 at the Whitaker Brake Check area just before noon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Units arriving on the scene found a working quarter-acre fire burning in light to medium fuels, Lopez said.

“It’s creeping towards the freeway, but no structures are threatened,” Lopez added.

Firefighters were able to quickly get a handle on the fire, keeping it at a quarter acre as they worked to mop up any hot spots.

A SigAlert was issued for the No. 3 and 4 lanes on the southbound side of I-5, north of the fire, for at least 45 minutes due to the fire, per California Highway Patrol officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

