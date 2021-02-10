Firefighters respond to brush fire near Interstate 5

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near Interstate 5, north of Castaic, Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported near the southbound lanes of side of Interstate 5 at the Whitaker Brake Check area just before noon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Units arriving on the scene found a working quarter-acre fire burning in light to medium fuels, Lopez said.

“It’s creeping towards the freeway, but no structures are threatened,” Lopez added.

Firefighters were able to quickly get a handle on the fire, keeping it at a quarter acre as they worked to mop up any hot spots.

A SigAlert was issued for the No. 3 and 4 lanes on the southbound side of I-5, north of the fire, for at least 45 minutes due to the fire, per California Highway Patrol officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.