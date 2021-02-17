HazMat firefighters respond to 50-foot oil spill in Val Verde

A HazMat response was called Wednesday morning to a 50-foot oil spill following a leak in Val Verde.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene near Del Valle Road and Hasley Canyon Road at around 9:56 a.m., according to Fire Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Matheny.

“There’s an oil well there and there’s some oil leaking from the wellhead that is coming downhill,” he said.

The spill was reportedly 50 feet in diameter on the ground “but the situation is static, meaning it’s not getting any bigger,” Matheny added.

The response team, as well as the oil company, were en route as of 10:15 a.m. to investigate, according to Matheny.

No injuries or additional incidents related to the spill were reported.