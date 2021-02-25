Man accused of sexually assaulting child returns to court

A Santa Clarita Valley man accused of sexually assaulting a child returned to court on Tuesday.

Humberto Guzman Lemus, 39, of Canyon Country, has been accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, fleeing from deputies, and a host of other charges, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Humberto Guzman Lemus faces one felony count each of: continuous sexual abuse; sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; oral copulation or sexual penetration with (a) child 10 years old or younger; as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting peace officer,” according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, confirming the charges presented in court Tuesday.

After responding to a domestic violence call on the 27000 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country on Dec. 8, deputies found a young girl who told them that her stepfather had been continually sexually assaulting her, investigators said.

Lemus, according to law enforcement, attempted to then flee on foot but was eventually detained and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The Canyon Country man is expected to return to court March 2.

Lemus is being held in lieu of $1.3 million bail.