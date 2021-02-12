Man arrested on suspicion of stealing money from employer

A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.

On Feb. 5, deputies were called to a business on the 31500 block of Castaic Road regarding a grand theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, who is an employee at the location, had been voiding transactions and stealing money from the cash register,” said Arriaga.

At the time of the report, no arrest was made and the suspect was not present during the investigation.

However, on Wednesday, deputies arrested the 33-year-old suspect on embezzlement in excess of $400.

The suspect was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.