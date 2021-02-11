Man with outstanding warrants arrested on suspicion of possessing loaded firearm while driving

A man alleged to have a number of warrants to his name was also arrested on suspicion of having a loaded firearm in his possession while driving, according to law enforcement officials.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a vehicle with a felony warrant attached to it near Robert C. Lee Parkway and Golden Valley Road, and conducted a traffic stop, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was later determined the male adult driver, 32 years old, did not match the name listed to the felony warrant — however, had multiple warrants to his own name and did not possess a valid driver’s license,” Arriaga wrote via email Wednesday. “During a search of his vehicle, deputies located a loaded firearm, not properly stored.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, driving a vehicle without a driver’s license and his warrants.

The Pasadena man was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 10:15 p.m. and held in lieu of $10,693 bail.