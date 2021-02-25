Man, woman arrested on suspicion of fighting with deputies

Both a Canyon Country man and woman were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of fighting deputies who were conducting a follow-up visit in regards to another investigation.

The incident that led to the arrests stemmed from deputies at approximately 2:30 p.m. stopping by the 21200 block of Willow Weed Way, in the Greenbrier Mobile Estates, to check on a man wanted on a number of warrants, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The deputies made contact with the wanted 18-year-old man, and he “became uncooperative,” Arriaga said. “A brief struggle ensued, in which a female adult also became cooperative.”

Deputies were able to detain both the man and the 19-year-old Newhall woman without further incident.

Both were transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

The man also had warrants out for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a check with intent to commit forgery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/addict, possession of a controlled substance and felony evading.