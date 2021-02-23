Maria’s Italian Deli set to reopen

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: Maria's Deli closes its doors after nearly 50 years of serving the Newhall community. October 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall has plans to reopen in April, following the announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years in business last year.

When the locale’s second owners announced its closure, Maria Simione, who opened the business and still owns the property, said she remained hopeful for a new chapter.

Now, as COVID-19 restrictions have begun to lift, allowing outdoor dining to resume, the restaurant has announced on social media over the weekend that it’d be reopening soon.

“We’re super excited to announce that we’ll be reopening our doors soon,” read the post, adding that they were hoping for an April time frame.

Simione told The Signal in a previous interview that she and her husband, Ben, had sold the business about two years ago after she’d retired, and the closure felt as though, “They took a part of my history,” she said.

She added that she would begin looking for another renter, who she said ideally would continue to run the business as an Italian establishment.

The owners of the deli were unavailable for comment Tuesday and the business’ main phone line remained inoperable.

Maria’s Italian Deli is located at 22620 Lyons Ave. in Newhall.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

