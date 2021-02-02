McLean tapped for leadership in two regional boards

Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with two regional boards, city officials recently announced.

McLean, who has long been an advocate for the local community on issues such as transportation, environmental protection and homelessness, was chosen Jan. 21 to serve as vice chair of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments, and on Jan. 25, as chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition.

“It is an honor to serve the Santa Clarita community not just as a member of the City Council, but also as a champion for local issues at the regional, county and state levels. I will continue to be a strong advocate and ensure the voices of Santa Clarita Valley residents are heard,” said McLean in a prepared statement.

As Santa Clarita’s representative on the Council of Governments, McLean works with leaders from the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Burbank, Glendale and San Fernando, where officials work on improving the regional economy, mobility and safety. In October, SFVCOG unanimously elected McLean to serve as its representative on the League of California Cities – Los Angeles County Division, advocating for Council of Governments members at the county level.

In her role as chair of the Transportation Coalition, McLean will work to further the coalition’s mission to improve the movement of people and goods in the North Los Angeles County region by implementing projects and programs that address critical transportation issues that residents face.

To learn more about SFVCOG, visit SFVCOG.org. To learn more about NCTC, visit NorthCountyTransportationCoalition.org.