Moving truck catches fire on Highway 14

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A moving truck caught fire on Highway 14 near the Newhall Pass Sunday afternoon, prompting a SigAlert for the truck route.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 at Sierra Highway just after 3:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Units arriving on the scene found a moving truck fully involved in flames, Flores said.

A SigAlert was issued for the truck route four hours at 4 p.m. as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, per California Highway Patrol officials. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS