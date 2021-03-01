Moving truck catches fire on Highway 14

A moving truck caught fire on Highway 14 near the Newhall Pass Sunday afternoon, prompting a SigAlert for the truck route.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 at Sierra Highway just after 3:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Units arriving on the scene found a moving truck fully involved in flames, Flores said.

A SigAlert was issued for the truck route four hours at 4 p.m. as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, per California Highway Patrol officials.