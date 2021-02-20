One person transported to the hospital following crash in Newhall

First responders were called to the scene of a traffic collision on Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

The call was received at 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of The Old Road and Towsley Canyon Road.

“One person was trapped (inside the vehicle) … and was extricated,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The patient was then transported by ambulance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Officials remained on the scene after the transport was sent off, helping to clear The Old Road of the car that had a shattered front windshield, crumbled roof and extensive body damage to the entire outside frame of the vehicle.

Commuters can expect slight delays in the area as the crews on the scene work to clear the regular outlet for Interstate 5 traffic during rush hour of debris.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.