Person rushed to hospital after suspected park bathroom overdose

A person was transported to the hospital on Saturday morning after reportedly overdosing in a Central Park bathroom.

The call was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 11:09 a.m.

“The call came out as an overdose (in a bathroom),” said Supervisor Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “And we transported someone to the hospital.”

The status of the patient was unknown and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was unavailable for comment as of the publication of this article.